Johnny Manziel spotted out in Los Angeles after hospitalization

Comeback Szn continues for Johnny Manziel.

Manziel was hospitalized in Texas last week, after reportedly having a reaction to prescription medication he was taking. He already seems to be recovering well, though.

On Friday, Manziel was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with his wife, Bre Tiesi. The two were seen leaving Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, and Manziel shared a few words with the paparazzi.

He looked sober and focused, as you can see in the video below.

We can’t wait to see Johnny back on the football field again, even if it’s in the Canadian Football League.