Mia Khalifa took a puck to the chest at Lightning-Capitals game

Former porn star Mia Khalifa crossed something important to her off her bucket list on Thursday night, but it came with a price.

Khalifa attended Game 4 of the Lightning-Capitals series at Capital One Arena, and we know this because she was spotted bouncing up and down on TV after the Caps scored a goal to tie the game at 2-2.

She was sitting right on the glass, which, apparently, was on her bucket list. What may not have been, though, was getting hit in the boob by a puck, which she claims happened.

I got hit in the boob with a puck during the game, and honestly, it was worth it pic.twitter.com/VXDweSgnWt — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 18, 2018

Still, Khalifa seemed to enjoy herself at the game.

