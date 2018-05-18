Mia Khalifa took a puck to the chest at Lightning-Capitals game

Former porn star Mia Khalifa crossed something important to her off her bucket list on Thursday night, but it came with a price.

Khalifa attended Game 4 of the Lightning-Capitals series at Capital One Arena, and we know this because she was spotted bouncing up and down on TV after the Caps scored a goal to tie the game at 2-2.

She was sitting right on the glass, which, apparently, was on her bucket list. What may not have been, though, was getting hit in the boob by a puck, which she claims happened.

Still, Khalifa seemed to enjoy herself at the game.

Did anyone who attended the game see it happen? Drop us a line if so.

