Mia Khalifa took a puck to the chest at Lightning-Capitals game

Former porn star Mia Khalifa crossed something important to her off her bucket list on Thursday night, but it came with a price.
Khalifa attended Game 4 of the Lightning-Capitals series at Capital One Arena, and we know this because she was spotted bouncing up and down on TV after the Caps scored a goal to tie the game at 2-2.
She was sitting right on the glass, which, apparently, was on her bucket list. What may not have been, though, was getting hit in the boob by a puck, which she claims happened.
Still, Khalifa seemed to enjoy herself at the game.
Did anyone who attended the game see it happen? Drop us a line if so.
Comments