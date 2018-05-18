Nationals set franchise record following rain delay

The way things are going, the Washington Nationals may not play another game this season.

After a few rain delays and a travel day, the Nationals traveled home in hopes of playing in front of their home fans, riding their ace, Max Scherzer. The problem is that Mother Nature did not cooperate.

Rain blanketed the Washington D.C. area on Friday, and it did not stop. The game was postponed, and now the Nationals have not played a game since Sunday.

It resulted in them setting a club record for number of days without a game.

The Nationals haven't played an official game since Sunday. It's the first time in franchise history that they've gone 5 straight days without playing an official game (excluding national events and strikes). H/t @EliasSports https://t.co/397HTRt6Y4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2018

Who knows if they’ll even play tomorrow, either.

Local DC weather forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of rain by the end of the weekend. Some areas here will get as much as a foot of rain this week. Weatherman calling his shot — 100 pct chance of rain Saturday — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 18, 2018

The Nats are going to have a lot of games to make up, that’s for sure.