Nationals set franchise record following rain delay

The way things are going, the Washington Nationals may not play another game this season.
After a few rain delays and a travel day, the Nationals traveled home in hopes of playing in front of their home fans, riding their ace, Max Scherzer. The problem is that Mother Nature did not cooperate.
Rain blanketed the Washington D.C. area on Friday, and it did not stop. The game was postponed, and now the Nationals have not played a game since Sunday.
It resulted in them setting a club record for number of days without a game.
Who knows if they’ll even play tomorrow, either.
The Nats are going to have a lot of games to make up, that’s for sure.
Comments