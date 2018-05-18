Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: A new era?

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

For years, many Pittsburgh Pirates fans have pointed to the promise of the years to come. During the last half of the Andrew McCutchen years, they would console themselves over his eventual departure by looking to the future in top positional prospect Austin Meadows.

It would all be ok, the thinking goes, when Cutch leaves because Meadows is as much of can’t-miss prospect as they come.

Starting today, Pittsburgh Pirates fans will see if that turns out to be true.

In calling up Meadows, the club is giving its fans an opportunity to see what the future might look like.

Chalk it up as another exciting turn of events in what has already been an exciting season to date.

#Bucsin280

#RAISEIT #Pirates beat the #Padres 5-4. Kuhl was bad, giving up 4 over 4.1. The bullpen shut things down the rest of way, including 2.1 scoreless from Brault. Bell and Rodriguez had 2 hits each. The Pirates took the lead in the 7th off of an error. They’ve won 8 of 9. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) May 18, 2018

Pittsburgh Pirates fans – Subscribe, Rate, Review!

Locked on Pirates is the daily Pittsburgh Pirates podcast of choice for discerning Pirates fans. Here’s the latest episode:

Beginning with Opening Day, Jason Rollison from Pirates Breakdown and others will help you through the 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates season.

You can help chart the podcast’s success by subscribing to our podcast and writing a review!

We are on every podcast app that ties into iTunes, so search for us! Or, if you’re on an Android or iOS device, please just click the buttons below to subscribe, and while there, why not leave a review?