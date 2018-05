The Steelers got their fans excited on social media this week when they announced new throwback uniforms for the 2018 season.

The new uniforms will be released on May 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and the big reveal can be streamed on social media.

We will unveil a new throwback jersey that we will wear for a game this season as part of a special announcement on May 30th at 2:30 PM. Watch it live on Twitter, Facebook, #Steelers.com and our Official Mobile App. pic.twitter.com/Z6YpWAvpfO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 17, 2018

Going back from some old tweets, here are some ideas of what the uniforms may look like.

@steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the Steelers will wear "new" throwback uniforms, since the "bumblebee's" won't be back. These are the "Batman" uniforms. Should the #Steelers rock these this year? Vote below👇 pic.twitter.com/lDDhvbKA54 — Move The Chains (@FirstDownMarker) February 15, 2018

Hope the 'Batman' jerseys are the next throwbacks 👀 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/MONUrnrOho — Blitzburgh (@Steel_Curtain4) February 23, 2018

Happy Birthday to our #Pittsburgh @steelers! With the @CityPGH seal as a uniform, the team was founded as the Pirates #OnThisDayPGH in 1933. pic.twitter.com/G2IHEwSvok — Pittsburgh Archives (@PghArchives) July 8, 2017

Steelers' original jerseys, seen below as a throwback in 1994. pic.twitter.com/iloLtV2CZS — BryanDeArdo (@BryanDeArdo) February 20, 2018

Any predictions?