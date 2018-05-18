The Betting Window for May 18-20

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can own an NBA franchise and hopefully make a fantastic coaching hire that can harness and unleash a winning combination to put in front of your homegrown star to convince him to stay please dear god!
Let’s make some cashola.
- Lee Selby -450 over Josh Warrington ($20)
- Brandon Moreno EVEN over Alexandre Pantoja ($10)
- Demian Maia +325 over Kamaru Usman ($10)
- Andrea Lee -315 over Veronica Macedo ($40)
- Dominick Reyes -265 over Jared Cannonier ($20)
Gun to my head, I’m still probably picking Usman, but that line is way too high for a fighter like Maia, who can always be dangerous, and is one fight removed from fighting for a title.
Reyes has been a one-man wrecking crew, and I like Cannonier, but that’s still a good value for the line for Reyes, as Cannonier can be hit and hit well.
Last Week: $-14.65
Year To Date: $-89.75
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
