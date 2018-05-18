The Betting Window for May 18-20

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can own an NBA franchise and hopefully make a fantastic coaching hire that can harness and unleash a winning combination to put in front of your homegrown star to convince him to stay please dear god!

Let’s make some cashola.

Lee Selby -450 over Josh Warrington ($20)

Brandon Moreno EVEN over Alexandre Pantoja ($10)

Demian Maia +325 over Kamaru Usman ($10)

Andrea Lee -315 over Veronica Macedo ($40)

Dominick Reyes -265 over Jared Cannonier ($20)

Gun to my head, I’m still probably picking Usman, but that line is way too high for a fighter like Maia, who can always be dangerous, and is one fight removed from fighting for a title.

Reyes has been a one-man wrecking crew, and I like Cannonier, but that’s still a good value for the line for Reyes, as Cannonier can be hit and hit well.

Last Week: $-14.65

Year To Date: $-89.75

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.