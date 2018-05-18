The HOVG Podcast: Dr. Tommy John

By: The Hall of Very Good | May 18, 2018



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dr. Tommy John.

After a lot of squirrel talk (seriously), the son of the legendary lefty joins the boys to talk about his new book, his quest to keep people from having Tommy John surgery, shares his family’s relationship with Dr. Frank Jobe and recalls the time his dad flirted with becoming a knuckleballer.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

He was very cozy. I left him in there for 100 minutes. And he was a perfect tenant. pic.twitter.com/DKHdcqf3k5 — Lou Olsen (@LouciferOlsen) May 11, 2018

Tommy John Surgery List

Dr. Tommy John (the Pitcher’s Son) Has a Warning You Should Hear

Tommy John on Baseball Hall of Fame: ‘I’m being held back’

TOMMY’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.