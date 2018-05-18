The HOVG Podcast: Dr. Tommy John

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dr. Tommy John.
After a lot of squirrel talk (seriously), the son of the legendary lefty joins the boys to talk about his new book, his quest to keep people from having Tommy John surgery, shares his family’s relationship with Dr. Frank Jobe and recalls the time his dad flirted with becoming a knuckleballer.
Dr. Tommy John (the Pitcher’s Son) Has a Warning You Should Hear
Tommy John on Baseball Hall of Fame: ‘I’m being held back’
