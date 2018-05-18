The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: May 18/18

By: Jeff Fox | May 18, 2018

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 35 (out of 40) points

Record: 43-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

He was long-pegged as a future champ, now Rory Mac finally has gold around his waist.

2) (2) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 34 points

Record: 20-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)

Next Fight: vs Rafael Carvalho – Bellator 200 – May 25th

One Bellator fighter up, one down for Mousasi.

3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 33 points

Record: 25-5

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs Matt Mitrione – TBA

Darth will be looking to add the Bellator heavyweight strap to his collection very soon. Two more wins to go.

4) (8) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 20 points

Record: 24-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Hiromasa Ogikubo – Rizin FF 11 – Jul 29th Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC.

5) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 17 points

Record: 18-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)

Next Fight: TBA

For a supposedly ‘retired’ fighter, Funky sure is in the news often with rumors of future fights.

6) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 14 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over eight years now.

7) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 13 points

Record: 18-4, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: vs Linton Vassell – Bellator 200 – May 25th

Mr. Wonderful got back on the winning track at his old stomping grounds of Penn State.

8) (9) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 9 points

Record: 30-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-MacDonald, L-Askren)

Next Fight: TBA

He was a game opponent, but The Phenom still dropped his belt to Rory MacDonald.

9) (NR) Bibiano Fernandes – ONE Bantamweight Champion – 8 points

Record: 22-3

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Bibi’s winning streak has reached 14.

9) (NR) Jon Fitch – Bellator – 8 points

Record: 31-7-1, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

At 40 years young, Jon Fitch is still going strong, now inside the Bellator cage.

Dropped off: (7) Mamed Khalidov, (10) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire

Bubbling under: Michael Chandler, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Mamed Khalidov, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Andre Harrison, Benson Henderson, Brent Primus