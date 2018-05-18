The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: May 18/18

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 35 (out of 40) points
Record: 43-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
He was long-pegged as a future champ, now Rory Mac finally has gold around his waist.
2) (2) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 34 points
Record: 20-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs Rafael Carvalho – Bellator 200 – May 25th
One Bellator fighter up, one down for Mousasi.
3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 33 points
Record: 25-5
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs Matt Mitrione – TBA
Record: 24-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Hiromasa Ogikubo – Rizin FF 11 – Jul 29th
Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC.
5) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 17 points
Record: 18-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA
For a supposedly ‘retired’ fighter, Funky sure is in the news often with rumors of future fights.
6) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 14 points
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over eight years now.
7) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 13 points
Record: 18-4, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: vs Linton Vassell – Bellator 200 – May 25th
Mr. Wonderful got back on the winning track at his old stomping grounds of Penn State.
Record: 30-7
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-MacDonald, L-Askren)
Next Fight: TBA
He was a game opponent, but The Phenom still dropped his belt to Rory MacDonald.
Record: 22-3
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Bibi’s winning streak has reached 14.
Record: 31-7-1, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
At 40 years young, Jon Fitch is still going strong, now inside the Bellator cage.
Bubbling under: Michael Chandler, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Mamed Khalidov, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Andre Harrison, Benson Henderson, Brent Primus
