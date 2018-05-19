5/19/18 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The New York Mets (21-19) got their weekend off to a good start by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-18) 3-1 last night. Jacob deGrom was exceptional, tossing seven innings of one run ball and tying a career high with 13 strikeouts in the victory. Michael Conforto also had a big day, going 4 for 4 with a pair of RBI’s, but the Mets didn’t get much out of the rest of the roster. That will have to change tonight if the Mets are going to win back to back games for the first time in over a month as they continue their series with the Diamondbacks tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (1-3, 3.86 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz has looked much better in his last several starts, including last Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he allowed one run in five innings of work but didn’t factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning the game 3-1 on the strength of ninth inning homers from Michael Conforto and Devin Mesoraco. The Diamondbacks will counter with their own left hander, Patrick Corbin (4-1, 2.53 ERA). Corbin was roughed up in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to suffer his first loss of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Devin Mesoraco
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Jose Reyes
- SP Steven Matz
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz has faced the Diamondbacks once in his career, allowing two runs in six innings against them back in 2016, and did not receive a decision.
- Corbin is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the Mets.
- The Mets made some roster moves before today’s game, recalling right hander Chris Flexen and catcher Tomas Nido from Triple-A Las Vegas. Lefty Buddy Baumann was sent down to the 51’s and Jose Lobaton was designated for assignment to make room for them on the active roster.
- The Mets signed veteran free agents Christian Colon and Ezequiel Carrera to minor league contracts. Both players have been assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
- This will be the Mets’ 10th chance to win consecutive games since their nine game winning streak ended back on April 14th. The Mets have gone 0-9 in their previous chances to put together back to back wins.
