Bill Belichick, Linda Holliday spotted at Preakness Stakes

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was raised in Annapolis, Maryland, so it wasn’t surprising that he was at Pimlico Race Course to watch the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, hit up Pimlico for the big event, and apparently, the Patriots head coach was rooting for Justify — the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness — judging by his hat.

Belichick appears to be on Justify at the Preakness today pic.twitter.com/HrO1dI78VS — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) May 19, 2018

Belichick even brought a pair of binoculars to help focus on the action on the track.

Brady couldn’t make it to the Kentucky Derby, but Belichick is at the Preakness today. He’s always been a Maryland guy pic.twitter.com/XFB2Vz0BNp — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 19, 2018

The two looked sharp, as Belichick’s tie was actually quite festive, and he appeared to be enjoying himself.