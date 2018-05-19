Justify wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes

Justify, a 2/5 favorite, won the 143rd Preakness Stakes tonight. This was the 2nd jewel in the Triple Crown at Pimlico.

The weather was brutal with quite the damp and muddy site at Preakness, making visibility extremely difficult.

Watching the Preakness like pic.twitter.com/bYwYtHZFZ2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 19, 2018

The official time for Justify, who was led by jockey Mike Smith, was 1:55:93 (unofficial). This secured the second leg heading into Belmont Stakes with the goal of winning the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby winner was neck-and-neck all race with Good Magic, a 7/2 favorite. Owner Bob Baffert described the battle between the two horses as “their own private race.”

Bob Baffert has his FIFTH horse to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown. #Preakness2018 #Preakness — Lane Gold (@lanegold) May 19, 2018

Bravazo finished second and Tenfold got third place. Good Magic ended up finishing in fourth. Justify should be the clear favorite heading into Belmont Stakes on June 9.