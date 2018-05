Lamar Jackson was taken by the Ravens in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he already seems to be embracing the Baltimore culture.

Jackson paid homage to arguably the greatest Ravens player of all-time, Ray Lewis, by doing his signature dance at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on Saturday. Check it out.

I should’ve did the whole thing just gave a little something 😈 pic.twitter.com/yzRC3MTS52 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 19, 2018

Jackson has moves like Jagger — that was smooth. Ravens fans really must have loved watching it.