LeBron James flaunts skill by throwing down massive reverse dunk (VIDEO)

LeBron James and his teammates clearly put the extra rest to good use, as they came out and dominated in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night from the getgo.

The Cavs jumped out to a 32-17 lead after one quarter of play, and they added to their lead during each additional stanza that followed.

As for James, he treated fans to a number of highlight-reel plays, including this sick reverse slam.

LeBron James finishes the huge reverse slam. pic.twitter.com/OCeaDobbNa — RealGM (@RealGM) May 20, 2018

That was all made possible by the great cut James made, and the sweet bounce pass from Kevin Love.