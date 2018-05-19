Livest Dog at UFC Chile: Syuri Kondo

Name: Syuri Kondo

Opponent: Polina Botelho

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Kondo gets a bit of a bad wrap due to her pro wrestling background. It is unwarranted hate though because she not only has the performance background, but also over a dozen kickboxing fights. As a result, her technical striking game is solid and she keeps good distance at all time. This should do her well in a fight where her opponent is desperate to get the fight to the ground. These odds suggest that the bookmakers are sure that Botelho will do just that; I’m not so sure.

2018 Totals

Record: 8-5

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $799

Return on Investment: 61%