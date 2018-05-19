NBA Executive Hints at Potential NBA Team in Kansas City

As reported by Jarrett Sutton, an NBA exec has claimed that having an NBA team in Kansas City is “just a matter of time.”

NBA Executive: “Jarrett, going to be real honest with you, Kansas City will get an NBA team at some point. It’s a real thing I’ve heard from multiple sources. Just a matter of time. Seattle and KC to me are most valuable markets for league expansion when it makes sense.” — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) May 18, 2018

There has not been an NBA team in Kansas City since 1985 when the Kings moved to Sacramento. The passion for an NBA club in the city has seemed to die down over the past thirty-three years, but this report indicates an increasing interest in Kansas City to resurrect its basketball market.

Ever since the departure of the Supersonics in 2008 from Seattle, the city of Seattle has always been the most-rumored to be making a comeback for an NBA team. If this report is true, then it would give the league the opportunity to have two expansions teams in Seattle and Kansas City, although the process would take some time.

The Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL are the most recent and notable expansion team in professional sports. They have shattered expectations in their inaugural season and could possibly find themselves in the Stanley Cup Finals very shortly.

In a perfect world where the NBA could expand tomorrow — considering the amount of $ a couple teams are losing relocation is more likely — the first draft choice would be Mexico City. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 19, 2018

Brian Windhorst of ESPN, however, argues that relocation in the NBA is more likely than expansion. Additionally, the NBA would be thinking of growth globally in moving to Mexico City rather than domestically in Kansas City or Seattle.

It will be interesting to watch whether any of the NBA’s struggling small-market clubs attempt to relocate over the coming years, or if the NBA even tries to expand to one of the aforementioned cities. This tweet by Sutton could be just the start of reports of the NBA making moves towards future relocations and expansions.