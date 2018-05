Saturday’s Viewing Picks

By: Ken Fang | May 19, 2018

All Times Eastern

Arena Football

Albany Empire at Philadelphia Soul — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

Round 9

Essendon Bombers vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 2:30 a.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

WBC World Light Heavyweight Title

Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack — Showtime, 10:05 p.m.

College Baseball

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Michigan at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Dallas Baptist — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

TCU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4:30 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 7;30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinals, James M. Shuart Stadium, Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY

Yale vs. Loyola (MD) — ESPNU, noon

Denver vs. Albany — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal, Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Navy at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Regionals

Games and Times TBA on the Networks of ESPN

Cycling

Tour of California

Stage 7: Sacramento — NBC, 3 p.m.

Diving

U.S. National Championships, Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX

Finals — NBC, 2 p.m.

FA Cup

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — Fox, noon

Formula E

Berlin ePrix — FS1, 11:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Belgian Knockout, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

Round 3: Knockout Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Hoover. AL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Kingsmill Championship, River Course at Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, VA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Web.com Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club, Greer, SC

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships

Semifinals, Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sweden vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Memorial Cup, Brandt Centre, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Game 2: Swift Current Broncos vs. Arcadie-Bathurst Titans — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Prep — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Race — NBC, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying, Day 1 — ABC, 4 p.m.

La Liga

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman, Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile

Prelims — FS2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS2, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Oakland at Toronto — FS1/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — MLB Network/STO/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MLB Network/MASN2/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Kansas City — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Fox Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — WGN/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New York Mets — Fox Sports Arizona/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — WGN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 12

New York City FC vs. Colorado — YES/Altitude, 1 p.m.

Portland vs. Los Angeles FC — Fox, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver — KTXA/TSN1/TSN4, 4 p.m.

New England vs. Columbus — NBC Sports Boston/WWHO/Spectrum Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Real Salt Lake — WPHL/KMYU, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose vs. D.C. United — NBC Sports California/Newschannel 8, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Race, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

The 600: History of NASCAR’s Toughest Race — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

All-Star Open — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN, 8:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-0)

NBA Draft Combine — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

NBA GameTime: East Finals — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA at the Mic — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime: East Finals; Celtics/Cavaliers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:15 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6;30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Deutsche Pokal

Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPNews, 1:55 p.m.

The Xtra-Weekends — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Swimming

TYR Pro Swim Series, IUPUI Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Day 4 — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Tennis

WTA Tour

Italian Open, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

ATP Tour

Italian Open, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Singles and Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Singles and Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Turkish SuperLig

Göztepe A.S. vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.