Showtime Championship Boxing: Stevenson vs. Jack Predictions

WBC World Light Heavyweight Championship: Adonis Stevenson (c) (29-1) vs. Badou Jack (22-1-2)

Nolan Howell: This really amounts to Jack boxing at his level and staying away from the pressure and bullying of Stevenson. While Jack has knockout power and demonstrated that against Nathan Cleverly last time out, he’d be better served waiting for Stevenson to open up while pressing or tiring himself out in later rounds. Stevenson has scarely fought people on the level of Jack, who is somewhat underrated, and he should be able to win out if he drags Stevenson to deep waters. Badou Jack by unanimous decision.

WBC World Featherweight Championship: Gary Russell Jr. (c) (28-1) vs. Joseph Diaz (26-0)

Nolan: Russell is a big step up for Diaz and is the best opponent he has faced. That combined with the hometown location for Russell makes it clear that he is the favorite here. Russell is just the more gifted fighter against a plodding, but game Diaz and Russell should pick his spots with angles and speed throughout, barring his inactivity causing tired legs early. Gary Russell Jr. by unanimous decision.