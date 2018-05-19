The Daily Target 5/19/18

Last night – Milwaukee 8, Twins 3 – Well, the first leg of the border battle didn’t go Minnesota’s way this season. The Brewers jumped out to an early lead, thanks to homers from Ji Man Choi and Jesus Aguilar. It was 5-0 before the Twins got on the board, and even after they did, Aguilar homered again. All the Twins offese came from Max Kepler, who homered, doubled and sad flied. Flew?

Pioneer Press – Joe Mauer (whiplash) hopes to avoid DL after leaving 8-3 loss to Milwaukee Brewers – Oh good, another legitimate injury that idiots will pretend is a sign of Joe Mauer’s fragility. He hurt himself running and diving for a ball, and is 35 years old, which is as old as I am, and I can’t even do the running part.