This Explains Jimmy Butler's Alpha Status

Dear Karl-Anthony Towns,

There’s all this talk about you being traded this summer:

Yeah.

Okay.

Tis the offseason right now, and rumors are to be expected.

This rumor about you, though—you’re unhappy that you’re not the center of attention—aligns with Andrew Wiggins’ sentiments:

Not only did Towns reportedly grow disgruntled, but 1500 ESPN’s Darren Wolfson said in March that Andrew Wiggins “whispered to teammates” that he was unhappy because he had become the Timberwolves’ third option behind Towns and Jimmy Butler.

Shrug.

Stop for a second, Mr. Towns.

Ask yourself: so what? So what if you’re the second option or third option behind Jimmy Butler.

Who cares.