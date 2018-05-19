Westchester Knicks Shine at 2018 NBA G League Elite Mini-Camp

Countless promising prospects were in attendance for the NBA G League Elite Mini Camp. The two-day event gave NBAGL alumni an increased opportunity to showcase their skills with NBA team personnel observing. Westchester Knicks guards Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Billy Garrett performed well in the games and ranked at the top in certain categories.

Rathan-Mayes recorded a 26.5 inch vertical (no steps), 29 inch max vertical, 3.42 second in the 3/4 court sprint, 12.00 seconds in the 4-way agility, and 3.25 in the reaction shuttle. The 24-year-old guard ranked third in shooting with a 65.2% field-goal percentage (15-for-23). He recorded 32 points, 17 assists, eight rebounds, and five steals during the event.

Raphiael Putney, who played with Rathan-Mayes on team one, praised the Florida State product’s ability to run an offense.

“Just at point guard, Xavier does a great job at getting everybody involved and the offense,” Putney said. (h/t NBA G League)

Garrett was tied for third with Rashawn Thomas and Terry Henderson in the reaction shuttle (3.08). His other totals included a 26 inch vertical (no steps), 29.5 inch max vertical, 3.30 second in the 3/4 court sprint, and 10.93 seconds in the 4-way agility. In the two games, the DePaul product totaled 51 points, eight steals, six rebounds, four assists, and shot 7-of-14 from three-point range.

38 players participated in the event last year with eight of those players making to the NBA during the 2017-18 season. Both Westchester prospects came out strong during the G League Elite Mini Camp and could receive an invite for Summer League and training camp.