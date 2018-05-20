5/20/18 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

It turns out that the 10th time was the charm for the New York Mets (22-19). After failing in their last nine tries to win consecutive games, the Mets pulled off the feat last night, rallying late for a 5-4 walk off victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20). The Mets have now won the first two games of the series and will look to complete the sweep this afternoon. First pitch for the rubber game is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (3-1, 3.14 ERA) to the hill this afternoon. Syndergaard didn’t last long in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings of work against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, but he earned a win after the Mets’ offense exploded for 12 runs in a rout of the Blue Jays. The Diamondbacks will counter with veteran right hander Clay Buchholz (0-1, 12.27 ERA in 2017). Buchholz, who signed with the Diamondbacks on May 4th, is making a spot start for ace Zack Greinke. Greinke, who was originally scheduled to pitch today, was pushed back a day in order to get him extra rest.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- CF Michael Conforto
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- 2B Luis Guillorme
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Noah Syndergaard
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in three career starts against the Diamondbacks.
- Buchholz’s only start against the Mets came last season, when he gave up six runs in 2.1 innings as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. That start would be Buchholz’s final start as a member of the Phillies after he suffered a season ending injury.
- The Mets haven’t swept a series against the Diamondbacks at home since 2015.
- After sitting out of yesterday’s game with a lefty on the mound, Adrian Gonzalez is back in the Mets’ lineup. Gonzalez will bat fifth and play first base.
- Tomas Nido will catch the day game after a night game, giving Devin Mesoraco the day off, and bat seventh.
- Asdrubal Cabrera will get the day off today. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat sixth.
