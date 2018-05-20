A gentle reminder as to why the Twins might be struggling

Sure, the Twins won today, and came off of a brilliant road trip. The unfortunate truth is that the team is still under .500 and while the team remains in contention, fans are looking for tangible reason why the team isn’t blasting above the rest of a lackluster division.

Here is one… or rather 5 (with a couple of bonuses)

Jason Castro

Joe Mauer

Miguel Sano

Ervin Santana

Trevor May

And for fun,

Jorge Polanco

Michael Pineda

All of these payers are currently on the disabled (or suspended) list, and all were expected to be major contributors to the team this season. We’ve also seen Byron Buxton spend a considerable amount of time on the DL as well this season.

Long story short, don’t panic. There is plenty of time, and there is still plenty of time to get healthy and right the ship.