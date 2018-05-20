Chris Paul's leg injury hampered his play in Game 3

It seems Chris Paul’s leg injury may be slightly more serious than we imagined. In the first half of Game 3, the Houston Rockets point guard did not look like his usual self.

Asked #Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni in pregame if CP3 was playing hurt.

He said no.

Well, kind of.

Maybe.

But he's gonna have to play.

Chris Paul's first half: 3 pts (1-of 7 FG), 1 assist, 7 rebounds, 2 turnovers. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 21, 2018

Paul’s jumper looked very off, and his only field goal came on a goaltending call on a shot that would have been very short. He had trouble penetrating as well, and was not excelling in his role as the offensive facilitator. His running-mate James Harden shot 3-9 from the field to finish with 11 points in the half. The Rockets trailed 54-43 at the half to the Warriors.

This injury is certainly a mystery, as prior to the game, Paul’s injury appeared insignificant.

Asked if there is any concern about Chris Paul's leg, which had a wrap on it late in last night's win, a Rockets source texted: "No, he's fine." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 17, 2018

We will likely find out more on the severity of Paul’s leg injury after the game; but regardless, not having Paul at 100 percent is a dramatic blow to the Rockets’ chances in the Western Conference Finals.