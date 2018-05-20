Jordan Hicks sets MLB record with 105 mph pitch sequence

Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks is MLB’s new gas man, as he makes Aroldis Chapman look like Bartolo Colon.
Nearly every fastball Hicks throws is 100+ mph, and he often tops that, even.
Phillies infielder Odubel Herrera found that out during Sunday’s game, when Hicks hit him with a four-pitch sequence that averaged (!) 104.5 mph. Two of the throws were 105 mph, while the others were 104 mph, and that’s just ridiculous.
Good luck making solid contact/catching up to any of this gas.
No MLB pitcher in history has thrown a faster strike than the one Hicks tossed on Sunday, which was clocked at 105.0 mph.
Bunting might actually be the best option against Hicks. Good luck catching up to that gas.
