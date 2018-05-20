LeBron James trolls Donald Trump supporter seated courtside at game

Cavs star LeBron James has never shied away about sharing his opinion about, well, anything.

That includes politics, with James making it very clear how he feels about President Donald Trump.

So when he spotted a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat seated courtside, James appeared to troll him. The man put his hand up, clearly seeking the towel James was holding, and LeBron responded by looking right at him and tossing it right over his head.

LeBron James deliberately throws towel beyond the reach of hopeful Trump supporter in the front row.

That’s about as petty as it gets. James could’ve just given the fan — who was there to support his team, no less — the towel.