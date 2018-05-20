Lakers

Lonzo Ball flaunts new 'Born 2 Ball' tattoo for Lakers fans

Lonzo Ball flaunts new 'Born 2 Ball' tattoo for Lakers fans

NBA

Lonzo Ball flaunts new 'Born 2 Ball' tattoo for Lakers fans

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball now has one year of NBA experience under his belt, and he also has another new addition as well.

But this particular add-on pertains to his life off the court, rather than on it.

Ball got a “Born 2 Ball” tattoo on his right forearm, and he prominently displayed it to the world in a recent Instagram post.

#LonzoBall picked up another tattoo! #Born2Ball

A post shared by BALLINTHEFAMILY🏀💙LAKERS💜💛 (@ballbrothers123) on

Ball and his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, are expecting their first child in mid-July, so there are a lot of changes taking place in their lives. One might even say it’s “Ball in the Family” this summer, before the 2018-19 NBA season tips off.

Lakers, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Lakers
Home