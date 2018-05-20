Featured

Nick Young pays tribute to Gilbert Arenas with Hibachi-themed sneakers

Nick Young pays tribute to Gilbert Arenas with Hibachi-themed sneakers

Warriors

Nick Young pays tribute to Gilbert Arenas with Hibachi-themed sneakers

Warriors guard Nick “Swaggy P” Young showed some love for a former teammate in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Young rocked a pair of Adidas Benihanas, the same shoes that Gilbert Arenas once wore. Check out how “Hibachi” is prominently displayed on the front of the sneakers.

Arenas is probably thrilled that his former teammate paid tribute to him, even with him having called it quits on the NBA roughly five years ago. He clearly left a mark on Young, who hasn’t forgotten him.

Featured, NBA, Warriors

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

3hr

Giants 3hr ago

When our draft analyst, Wonder, comments on offseason free agents or college prospects, the most dreaded review you want to hear from him (…)

More Featured
Home