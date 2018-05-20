The Statistical Star of UFC Chile: Andrea Lee

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Andrea Lee (vs Veronica Macedo)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 87 to 42 (56-24 significant strikes)

60% significant strike accuracy

3 for 5 takedowns

2 submission attempts

8 guard passes

KGB made an impressive octagon debut last night, dominating Veronica Macedo on the feet and on the mat (as the above stats attest to).