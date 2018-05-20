Touchdowns and Tangents Episode 72: Sports Gambling, Reuben Foster, Panthers and Hard Knocks

The Touchdowns and Tangents podcast breaks down what legal sports gambling means for the integrity of sports and the NFL. At least, what integrity is left for the billion dollar business.

Kenny and Pete also talk about the Panthers sale which included another member of the boys club.

Plus, they’re excited to see what Baker Mayfield does on Hard Knocks. Will Hue Jackson show up?



Retirment for DeAngelo Hall and Jason Witten addressed too. There is some good news about the Raiders and Chargers recent graduates as well.

Cole Beasley dropped a rap album, Christian Kirk is in trouble and much more from the week of NFL news. The show closes with some hot takes on Spotify and Rolling Loud just to give you some tangents to think about.

Thank you for listening to episode 72!