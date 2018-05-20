UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Even in defeat, Demian Maia was top earner last night at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 11,082

Gate: N/A

Demian Maia: $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudio Puelles: $90,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Benitez: $87,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Veronica Macedo: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Cannonier: $57,000 ($52,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kamaru Usman: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Prazeres: $54,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tatiana Suarez: $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Frankie Saenz: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Enrique Barzola: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vicente Luque: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Reyes: $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chad Laprise: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Guido Cannetti: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Poliana Botelho: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Cummings: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Moreno: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexa Grasso: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Diego Rivas: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Syuri Kondo: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Humberto Bandenay: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Davis: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Felipe Silva: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Henry Briones: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)