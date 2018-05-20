Watch Baker Mayfield's funny dance routine at Rookie Premiere

The Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, mainly due to his physical talents and skill set.

But they may have overlooked an added bonus — his dance moves.

Mayfield showed off some of his best moves at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on Saturday, and appeared to have a lot of fun in doing so. Check them out in the video clip below.

PROTECT BAKER MAYFIELD AT ALL COSTS @Browns pic.twitter.com/27WFlwOaqj — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) May 20, 2018

We now know that Mayfield has extremely quick feet, and is very nimble. This could translate over to the football field, as moving around in the pocket to buy time is an important trait for quarterbacks.