53-year-old Rafael Palmeiro crushes home run in independent league game

Former MLB slugger Rafael Palmeiro has been angling to get a workout with a team at the professional level, but that seems unlikely to happen.

It’s unclear whether it’s because he wants to clear his name after the steroid scandal, or because he just really believes he can still play, and wants to. Either way, he’s trying to get back on the diamond.

Right now, he’s playing in the independent league. Not only that, he’s still crushing dingers, and we recently learned.

Check out this one he hit in a recent game.

Age is just a number, right? 53-year-old Rafael Palmeiro went yard tonight in independent ball. pic.twitter.com/93aYfV7IRS — Stadium (@WatchStadium) May 22, 2018

Palmeiro, even at 53 years of age, still has “it.”