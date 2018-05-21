Featured

Chris Paul has comically bad flop attempt on Draymond Green

Rockets point guard Chris Paul is known for his ability to get in the lane and score, whether it’s via a close-range shot or at the rim.

He’s also known for his ability to draw fouls, sometimes in dramatic fashion.

CP3 — along with teammate James Harden — is one of the league’s best floppers, and he attempted a great one in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Check out CP3 backing up onto Draymond Green and then just hitting the deck — with absolutely no contact at all causing him to fall.

CP3 will never stop flopping, it seems.

