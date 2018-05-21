Fighters of the Week

1. Josh Warrington: Leeds’s own is your new IBF World Featherweight champion after putting on a fantastic performance against Lee Selby to the delight of his hometown crowd.

2. Gary Russell Jr.: Joseph Diaz is going to be a world champion one day, but it wasn’t that day, as Russell wasn’t ready to give up the crown yet, defeating the young Olympian by UD to retain his WBC Featherweight championship on Showtime.

3. Hekkie Budler: Is a world champion at a second weight class, felling Ryoichi Taguchi in Tokyo by three 114-113 cards to win the IBF and WBA junior flyweight titles.

4. Kamaru Usman: That’s twelve in a row for the Nigerian Nightmare after dismantling Demian Maia in his first UFC main event.

5. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao: Elbowed Sergio Wielzen about the head and face area to become the first OneFC Super Series Flyweight Championship and One’s integration of muay thai and kickboxing is coming along swimmingly.

6. Angela Lee: Defended her OneFC Women’s Atomweight championship in the main event of OneFC: Unstoppable Dreams.

7. Martin Nguyen: However, Lee’s brother, Christian, wasn’t as fortunate, as he narrowly missed OneFC featherweight gold, losing by split-decision to Nguyen.

8. Kana: And still your Krush women’s flyweight champion after a UD defense over Kim Townsend in the main event of Krush 88.

9. Tatiana Suarez: Well, it’s time to start taking Suarez seriously as a title contender. That’s now 7-0, 3-0 in the UFC with two first-round finishes.

10. Frank Rosenthal: Rosenthal won his second RISE tournament, and now has tourney wins at 135lbs and 145lbs.

11. Rafael Silva: Bested Masakatsu Ueda for the second time by unanimous decision, this time defending his interim Bantamweight King of Pancrase title.

12. Jason Rau: Defended his RISE welterweight championship with a RNC over Mike Padilla in the main event of RISE Invitational 4.

13. Yodsanklai Fairtex: Defeated Chris Ngimbi in his OneFC debut.

14. Dominick Reyes: Make that 9-0 for the 6’4″ light heavyweight after another first-round dismantling, this time over Jared Cannonier at UFC Chile.

15. Nick Pace: Won a bantamweight superfight in overtime at RISE 4, earning a rear-naked choke win over Alex Ecklin.