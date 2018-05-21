Jayson Tatum fails badly on highlight-reel dunk attempt, LeBron James benefits (VIDEO)

Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum attempted to silence the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena on Monday night, but he may have tried just a bit too hard.

Tatum soared down the court during a two-on-one fast-break opportunity during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and it was quite clear that he wasn’t willing to give the ball up. Tristan Thompson attempted to protect the rim, but Tatum wasn’t fazed, and he took flight in hopes of throwing down a monster one-handed slam.

Unfortunately for him, the ball clanged off the rim, and LeBron James ended up converting on a three-point play.

Tatum misses the dunk and then LeBron converts the and-1. pic.twitter.com/WU8Ea25I9c — RealGM (@RealGM) May 22, 2018

That was a five-point swing, and maybe Tatum should’ve kept things a bit more simple.