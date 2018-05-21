JR Smith goes viral for extremely creative inbounds pass off opponent's back

JR Smith created something out of nothing in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night

Smith, who is certainly one of his biggest fans, did his best to get an extra shot attempt during the game — in a very creative way.

The Warriors guard was tasked with throwing in the inbounds pass with under two seconds remaining in the first half, but since nothing was there, he instead elected to throw the ball off Al Horford’s back. Then he caught the ball and attempted a shot from the corner, which he nearly drained.

JR Smith finds JR Smith in the corner. pic.twitter.com/pR9pBDcBpS — Matt (@MontaWorldPeace) May 22, 2018

JR is always fun to watch, no matter the situation.