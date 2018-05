As a follow up to my article on Twins DH Logan Morrison from a couple weeks ago, Brandon Warne has a further update:

Good morning. Logan Morrison is hitting .298/.403/.544 in May. — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) May 21, 2018

It’s like I’ve been trying to tell you people: take it easy when players have only played like 20 games. That doesn’t tell the whole story.