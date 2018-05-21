LOOK: Stephen Curry's postgame jacket resembled a space suit

It’s James Harden and Chris Paul who are known for wearing eccentric clothes before and after games, but it was Stephen Curry’s turn at Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Steph rolled into Oracle Arena like a boss, dressed to impress — by the way, he also dropped 35 points in the game — and reporters got to see his attire in all its glory at the podium after the contest was in the books.

Check out this flashy jacket Steph was wearing.

Steph Curry's shirt is something pic.twitter.com/JP7RDKkZGm — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 21, 2018

It’s almost like Steph was in space, getting ready to walk on the moon. That was quite a futuristic jacket he was wearing, and we want one.