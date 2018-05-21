Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: A suddenly crowded outfield?

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

After taking the first game of a four game series against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates have lost three straight. Four game series’ continue to fluster this team.

Yesterday’s debacle in the ninth inning was particularly frustrating. The Pirates were leading 5-4 but surrendered four runs before recording and out. Felipe Vázquez was not sharp and the defense behind him was awful. It was the first blown save of the year for Vázquez.

The Pirates are off today before starting a 16-game stretch against divisional foes.

Tuesday they will be in Cincinnati to take on the Reds. Jameson Taillon opposes Matt Harvey. In two starts with the Reds, Harvey has given up three earned runs over eight innings. He has 7 strikeouts and has yet to walk a batter.

Crowded Outfield

Austin Meadows was called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday and had an impressive weekend. He went 5-11 with a home run and stolen base. With a quiet and patient approach at the dish and overall athletic prowess, Meadows has looked like the blue chip prospect he once was before injuries. Keep in mind he is only 23 years old.

If he continues to shine, is there a chance he can keep his job when Starling Marte returns?

For now, I say no. Marte, Corey Dickerson, and Gregory Polanco have all been well above average at the plate this year.

To those calling for the job of Polanco, keep in mind that his wRC+ this season is 115. He still leads the team in home runs and walks. His wOBA of .339 is still higher than the likes of Josh Bell (.324), Josh Harrison (.324), and Jordy Mercer (.291).

Once again, the Pirates have a “too much talent” problem. That’s a good problem to have.

#Pirates fall the the #Padres 8-5 and drop 3 out of 4 in the series. After having a 5-4 lead going into the 9th, the Pirates went into full meltdown mode and gave up 4 runs. Vazquez couldn’t get an out. Tough loss. Meadows hit his first career home run and had 3 hits. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) May 20, 2018

