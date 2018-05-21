Report: Lou Lamoriello will join Islanders' front office

Lou Lamoriello will join the Islanders front office, according to a report from The Athletic.

The three-time Stanley Cup winning hockey executive will take over as president of hockey operations, general manager or both, according to the report. Lamoriello will take full control of the Islanders’ hockey operations, the reported stated, citing unnamed sources.

The news comes just over a month after the Toronto Maple Leafs relieved Lamoriello of his duties as general manager and replaced him with Kyle Dubas. Lamoriello had served as GM for the Leafs since 2015.

Just spoke very briefly to Lou Lamoriello, who said he does not want to comment on the report of him heading to #Isles. To be fair, it was a very polite no comment. https://t.co/68wZZyMcvL — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) May 21, 2018

Where this leaves current Islanders GM Garth Snow is unclear. Snow reportedly has at least four years left on his current contract and it would cost the team a pretty penny to buy him out.