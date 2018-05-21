Shaun Livingston jukes James Harden out of his shoes

James Harden is known for putting the moves on his opponents, but the tables were turned in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

A Warriors player left Harden in the dust, and it wasn’t even a member of the “Hampton 5,” either.

No, instead, it was reliable utility guy Shaun Livingston, who has been known to give the Warriors a huge spark off the bench. He did exactly that in the second half of Sunday’s game, when he went behind his back and blew by Harden — finishing off the play with a monster dunk.

Backboard view of Livingston cooking Harden gonna be a mem… A meme? A meme, a mem, a mime… pic.twitter.com/ohhoivXKrP — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 21, 2018

All Harden could do was sit and watch. That summed up the Rockets’ night in a nutshell, as they got demolished, 126-85.