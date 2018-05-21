Featured

Shaun Livingston jukes James Harden out of his shoes

Shaun Livingston jukes James Harden out of his shoes

Rockets

Shaun Livingston jukes James Harden out of his shoes

James Harden is known for putting the moves on his opponents, but the tables were turned in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

A Warriors player left Harden in the dust, and it wasn’t even a member of the “Hampton 5,” either.

No, instead, it was reliable utility guy Shaun Livingston, who has been known to give the Warriors a huge spark off the bench. He did exactly that in the second half of Sunday’s game, when he went behind his back and blew by Harden — finishing off the play with a monster dunk.

All Harden could do was sit and watch. That summed up the Rockets’ night in a nutshell, as they got demolished, 126-85.

Featured, NBA, Rockets

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured
Home