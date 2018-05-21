The Daily Target 5/21/18

Last Night: Twins 3, Milwaukee 1 – The Twins claimed the final game of this series, thank goodness. Jake Odorizzi pitched like a stud, and Logan Morrison had the go ahead, 2 run single. Basically, it was a good day for former Rays. Perhaps the Twins WILL be interested in Wilson Ramos…

Star Tribune – Twins take advantage of Brewers’ mistakes to win series finale 3-1 – Here I am trying to give the Twins credit for a hard fought victory, and Phil Miller is just telling everyone tat they won because the Brewers screwed up. Psh. Logan Morrison singled off the wall, and the Twins struck out 17 Brewers, for love of Tony O.!