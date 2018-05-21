The Scottrade (Kiel) Center is now the Enterprise Center

The home of the St. Louis Blues has a new official name. The Scottrade Center has joined the likes of the Kiel Center and the Savvis Center before it, shifting to the history books as the Enterprise Center becomes the new official name for the home of the Blues.

The new naming agreement with Enterprise will last for the next 15 years.

So, what do you think of the name? Fans knew a name change was coming after Scottrade was merged with TD Ameritrade. With TD Ameritrade already representing the Boston Bruins (TD Garden), a new naming partner was sought.

Enterprise, a company that was founded and is headquartered in St. Louis, stepped up and will now have new signage on both the exterior and interior of the building. The ice surface itself will also carry the new branding, as seen below.

Here’s hoping that the Blues will boldly go where no Blues team before them has gone before – to a Stanley Cup championship.