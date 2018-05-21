UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 21/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 Daniel Cormier 521 1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 521 3 3 3 Alistair Overeem 246 4 4 6 Fabricio Werdum 182 5 5 2 Francis Ngannou 181 6 6 8 Mark Hunt 163 7 7 16 Junior dos Santos 159 8 8 4 Alexander Volkov 153 9 9 7 Derrick Lewis 137 10 11 11 Alexey Oliynyk 101.5 11 10 10 Andrei Arlovski 98.5 12 12 5 Curtis Blaydes 85 13 13 9 Marcin Tybura 83 14 14 Travis Browne 70 15 15 12 Stefan Struve 66 16 16 13 Tai Tuivasa 47.5 17 17 Walt Harris 39.5 18 18 Luis Henrique 37.5 19 31 Adam Wieczorek 34.5 20 19 14 Shamil Abdurakhimov 32.5 21 20 Justin Ledet 31.5 21 22 15 Justin Willis 31.5 23 21 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 24 22 Cyril Asker 29.5 25 26 Daniel Spitz 25 26 25 Junior Albini 24 27 28 Marcelo Golm 22.5 28 27 Chase Sherman 21.5 29 30 Mark Godbeer 8.5 30 31 Arjan Singh Bhullar 4.5 31 33 Allen Crowder 0 31 33 Chris De La Rocha 0 31 33 Damian Grabowski 0 31 33 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0 31 33 Hu Yaozong 0 31 33 Jarjis Danho 0 31 33 Rashad Coulter 0

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

