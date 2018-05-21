2017-18 Washington Wizards Report Card: Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal

Height: 6-5

Weight: 207 lbs

Age: 24

NBA Experience: 6 years

Nicknames: Real Deal, Big Panda, Blue Magic

By the Numbers:

Games Played: 82

Games Started: 82

Minutes: 36.3

Points: 22.6

Rebounds: 4.4

Assists: 4.5

Steals: 1.2

Blocks: 0.4

Turnovers: 2.6

Field goal shooting: .460

Three-point shooting: .375

Free throw shooting: .793

Net Rating: -1 (109-110)

PER: 18.4

Some questioned whether Bradley Beal was truly worth a max contract after completing his rookie deal because he had dealt with multiple serious injuries that kept him off the floor to start his career. All of those questions were silenced in his sixth season in the NBA where he put up career numbers and showed elevated skill in his offensive game. Beal accomplished a personal goal of his by playing in all 82 games of the regular season and was able to prove his worth on a national level by earning his first All-Star appearance.

Season Takeaways

When John Wall missed time on two separate occasions with his knee injury, the Washington Wizards could have easily folded and missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Bradley Beal essentially would not allow it with his workhorse season with 2,977 minutes played, fourth-most in the NBA. The shooting guard had a 51-point game to lead Washington to victory in Portland to exemplify the carry my team on my back mentality for much of the season.

Probably more importantly is that Beal found other ways to contribute to the team besides his lethal scoring ability. Aside from his deadly step back move, the All-Star’s passing ability has clearly improved as well. He improved his per game assist rate by a full assist and the Wizards were 24-15 when he had five-or-more assists in a game.

The biggest Achilles heel for Beal this season was his lack of clutchness. In the last five minutes of games with a five-point differential or less, Beal was a miserable 38-for-124 (30.6 percent) from the field, which is the fourth worst in the NBA among players with at least 50 field goal attempts. In the last 10 seconds of games with a three-point differential or less, Beal is 1-for-11 from the field. This issue propped up this season because he was better in this area in past seasons but whether it is something mental or having more attention focused on him, Beal will have to get this addressed before taking the next step.

Grade: A-

Beal will still be 24 for another month, which is probably the best thing going for the Wizards because he has not even reached his peak years of 26, 27, and 28, per Scott Brooks. The shooting guard has admitted, probably somewhat jokingly, that he needs Wall and dislikes being the opponent’s number one focus night in and night out. Washington is best when Beal can play second fiddle, but he has shown the ability to be a number one option if needed. After another offseason with NBA trainer Drew Hanlen, you can bet Beal comes back with some added tricks next season.

The Best of Bradley Beal Off The Court

Keep ya head up! A post shared by Bradley Beal (@bradbeal3) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

The Best of Bradley Beal On The Court

#NBA Players To Score 50+ Points With <= 5 3PM and <= 5 FTA

Michael Jordan

Alex English

Antawn Jamison

Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/Qt73F9m1H5 — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) December 6, 2017