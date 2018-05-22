Jayson Tatum makes All-Rookie First Team

The NBA has announced the All Rookie teams, and to no one’s surprised, Rookie of the Year finalist Jayson Tatum is on the First Team:
Jayson Tatum, Celtics (13.9 ppg/5.0 rpg/47.5 FG%/43.4 3FG%): Tatum led rookies and ranked eighth among all NBA players in three-point field goal percentage. The Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December started in all 80 of his appearances for the No. 2 team in the East (55-27).
Here’s the full voting:
Ummm… who gave Tatum a second team vote? We’ll find out:
Complete voting results by media member will be posted at pr.nba.com the night of the NBA Awards presented by Kia.
Congrats to Jayson! I say we should all celebrate with a 28 point, 9 rebound, 6 assist performance in a Game 5 win tomorrow!
