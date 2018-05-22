Jayson Tatum makes All-Rookie First Team

The NBA has announced the All Rookie teams, and to no one’s surprised, Rookie of the Year finalist Jayson Tatum is on the First Team:

Jayson Tatum, Celtics (13.9 ppg/5.0 rpg/47.5 FG%/43.4 3FG%): Tatum led rookies and ranked eighth among all NBA players in three-point field goal percentage. The Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December started in all 80 of his appearances for the No. 2 team in the East (55-27).

Here’s the full voting:

Ummm… who gave Tatum a second team vote? We’ll find out:

Complete voting results by media member will be posted at pr.nba.com the night of the NBA Awards presented by Kia.

Jayson Tatum is the first Celtic to receive NBA First Team All-Rookie honors since Paul Pierce in 1998-99 https://t.co/V5FZVULkCR — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) May 22, 2018

Congrats to Jayson! I say we should all celebrate with a 28 point, 9 rebound, 6 assist performance in a Game 5 win tomorrow!