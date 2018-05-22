LeBron James reacts to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in postseason field goals

Cavs star LeBron James hit yet another milestone in Monday night’s 111-102 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

James went off, dropping 44 points on 17-of-28 shooting. It’s the 17 that really mattered, though, as he passed one of the all-time greats, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in postseason field goals made.

He only needed six heading into the game.

LeBron James needs 6 made FG in Game 4 (8:30 PM ET on ESPN) to pass Kareem for the most in NBA playoff history. Most FG Made – NBA Postseason History Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,356

LeBron James 2,351

Michael Jordan 2,188

Shaquille O'Neal 2,041 pic.twitter.com/zTqdGEiZ5e — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2018

And then he did exactly that during the game.

With his 6th FG tonight, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in NBA postseason history. For the 9th time this postseason, he scored 20+ points in a half, his 2nd-most in a postseason in his career. The Cavaliers lead the Celtics 68-53 on ESPN/ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/T5uk1Ixg6t — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2018

James reacted to the milestone in speaking to the media after the game, calling it “humbling.”

"Anytime I'm in the same breath with the greats, it's just humbling." LeBron James reacting to passing Kareem for 1st on the all-time #NBAPlayoffs FGM list tonight.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/HOsICTl1lI — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2018

It’s crazy to think how many more records James will break during the course of his career, as he’s only 33 years of age.