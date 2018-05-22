LeBron James reacts to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in postseason field goals

Cavs star LeBron James hit yet another milestone in Monday night’s 111-102 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
James went off, dropping 44 points on 17-of-28 shooting. It’s the 17 that really mattered, though, as he passed one of the all-time greats, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in postseason field goals made.
He only needed six heading into the game.
And then he did exactly that during the game.
James reacted to the milestone in speaking to the media after the game, calling it “humbling.”
It’s crazy to think how many more records James will break during the course of his career, as he’s only 33 years of age.
Comments