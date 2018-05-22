MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 22/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Belal Muhammad (13-2) vs Chance Rencountre (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st

Jose Torres (7-0) vs Jarred Brooks (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st

Rashad Coulter (8-3) vs Chris de la Rocha (4-2) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Alex Caceres (13-11) vs Martin Bravo (11-1) – TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th

Gilbert Burns (14-2) vs Dan Hooker (16-7) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Jamie Moyle (4-2) vs Emily Whitmire (2-2) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Dennis Bermudez (16-8) vs Rick Glenn (20-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

Abu Azaitar (13-1-1) vs Vitor Miranda (12-6) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Eddie Alvarez (29-5, 1 NC) vs Dustin Poirier (23-5, 1 NC) – UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier – Jul 28th

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-2) vs Alexander Hernandez (9-1) – UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier – Jul 28th

Bethe Correia (10-3-1) vs Irene Aldana (8-4) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th

ONE

Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (17-2) vs Geje Eustaquio (10-6) – ONE: Pinnacle of Power – Jun 16th

PFL

Jake Shields (32-9-1, 1 NC) vs Ray Cooper III (13-4) – PFL 3 – Jul 5th

Rizin

Kyoji Horiguchi (24-2) vs Hiromasa Ogikubo (17-3-2) – Rizin FF 11 – Jul 29th