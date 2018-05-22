Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Reds before the storm

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates are in Cincinnati tonight to take on the Reds. In their first series early in April, the Pirates won three of four against them. This time they play a three game series.

Jameson Taillon pitches tonight and will oppose Matt Harvey. In eight career starts against the Reds, Taillon is 2-2 with a 4.23 ERA. He has 36 strikeouts and 12 walks in 44.2 innings pitched. Last month, Taillon tossed a complete game shutout against these Reds. In five career starts against the Pirates, Harvey is 1-1 with a 5.46 ERA. He has 23 strikeouts and 11 walks in 28 innings.

Tomorrow Chad Kuhl will face Homer Bailey. Thursday Ivan Nova will face Luis Castillo.

Standings and Schedule

Right now, the Pirates are fourth in the NL Central but still remain just two games back of first place. Yesterday the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals won. The Chicago Cubs were off.

The Reds will be the last cupcake the Pirates play for a while. After this series, the Pirates play the Cardinals, Cubs, Cardinals, LA Dodgers, Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks before facing the Reds again.

This stretch of games coming up may very well make or break this Pirates team. It is important that the Pirates beat the Reds before propelling themselves into the fury of tougher opponents.

