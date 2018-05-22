Reporter mistakes Rockies player for Carlos Gonzalez in funny interview

Rockies star Carlos Gonzalez came up with a huge hit in the eighth inning to help his team beat the red-hot Dodgers on Monday night.
Gonzalez beat out a throw for an infield single, which allowed Tony Wolters to score what ended up being the game-winning run.
After the game, a KTLA reporter interviewed “Gonzalez” to ask about the big win — or so he thought. The problem was that it was actually teammate Noel Cuevas.
That’s downright embarrassing, and really shouldn’t happen. The two don’t even look that much alike.
